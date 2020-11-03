Election 2020 live updates: Polls opening on the East Coast

lukbar/iStockBy LAUREN KING and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Election Day is finally here.

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday, more than 97 million early votes were cast. Nationally, voters have cast 70.9% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Hawaii and Texas have already surpassed their 2016 total and five other states — Montana, North Carolina, Georgia, New Mexico and Nevada — are close to doing the same.

While polls have closed in Guam, there were some opening in Vermont as early as 5 a.m. ET.

ABC News Live will begin streaming Election Day coverage at 7 a.m. ET.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the ABC television network, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis and the ABC News powerhouse political team.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will continue campaigning Tuesday. On election night, Trump has invited about 400 people to the White House, sources told ABC News, and Biden and Harris are expected to be in Wilmington, Delaware.

Here’s how Election Day is unfolding. All times Eastern:

Nov 03, 6:30 am

Polls open in three states

The polls are opening in West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

Nov 03, 6:00 am

Polls open in eight states

The polls are opening in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Kentucky, Connecticut, Indiana and New Hampshire.



Nov 03, 5:38 am

ABC News interactive election map

Forecast if Trump or Biden will win the 2020 presidential election with ABC News’ interactive election map here.

Also, check out the final 2020 presidential election forecast, Senate forecast and House forecast from FiveThirtyEight.



Nov 03, 5:04 am

Polls open in Vermont and close in Guam

Polls are opening in Vermont and closing in Guam.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.