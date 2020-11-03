Election Day 2020 live updates: Polls opening on the East Coast

lukbar/iStockBy LAUREN KING and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Election Day is finally here.

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday, at least 99.6 million early votes were cast. Nationally, voters have cast 72.3% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Hawaii and Texas have already surpassed their 2016 total and five other states — Montana, North Carolina, Georgia, New Mexico and Nevada — are close to doing the same.

While polls have closed in Guam, there were some opening in Vermont as early as 5 a.m. ET.

ABC News Live will begin streaming Election Day coverage at 7 a.m. ET.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the ABC television network, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis and the ABC News powerhouse political team.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will continue campaigning Tuesday. On election night, Trump has invited about 400 people to the White House, sources told ABC News, and Biden and Harris are expected to be in Wilmington, Delaware.

Here’s how Election Day is unfolding. All times Eastern:

Nov 03, 9:41 am

In Election Day spin, Kayleigh McEnany predicts ‘tonight will be a landslide’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News Tuesday morning that they are predicting a “landslide” victory.

“Under every circumstance our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide,” McEnany said on Election Day.

When asked about Trump continuing to attack the Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania ballots, McEnany echoed the president’s sentiments but said further litigation may not be necessary.

“We’ll take our case to the Supreme Court as needed,” McEnany said. “We don’t think it will come down to that. I predict now we win Nevada, Minnesota. I do believe President Trump has a landslide and this talk of litigation is nothing.”

McEnany also blasted former Vice President Joe Biden’s schedule saying he is now trying to “catch up with President Trump.”

“You have Biden finally out of the basement on Election Day trying to catch up with President Trump,” she said. “Voters are wise and smart. They see if Joe Biden would not fight for your vote.”

Nov 03, 9:26 am

Trump says he will declare victory ‘when there is victory’



President Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends Tuesday morning for his first interview on Election Day.

When asked about reporting that he could try to prematurely declare victory, Trump said he will only declare victory “when there is victory.” He added that “there is no reason to play games,” but was unspecific about what determines victory in his mind.

The president went on to say he thinks he has a “very solid chance at winning.” He then immediately followed that with, “I don’t know what the chances are,” but he said he is basing his confidence in part on his crowd sizes.

On his Election Day plans, the president said that in addition to going to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia Tuesday morning, he’ll be doing a “big series of phone calls” to people who have been loyal to him.

On the specter of civil unrest resulting from the election — specifically about the possibility of chaos in the streets if he wins again — Trump said it will all be in “Democrat-run cities” and said that “my side is a very strong side, if they wanted to but they don’t like doing that.”

The president also predicted he would be victorious in key states including Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Finally, the president reiterated that he would like the results of the election to be finalized by the end of the day.

“I’d like to find out on November 3rd, the end of the evening or, you know, late into the morning, who won the election,” he said.

Nov 03, 9:00 am

Polls open in seven states

The polls are opening in Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and in several counties in Tennessee.

Nov 03, 8:31 am

Polls open in Arkansas

The polls are opening in Arkansas.

Nov 03, 8:02 am

Polls open in 12 states and Puerto Rico

The polls are opening in North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Arizona, Alabama, in several counties in Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Nov 03, 8:00 am

In new videos, Biden, Harris urge voters to head to the polls in final campaign push

As part of the campaign’s final efforts to turn out voters and deny President Donald Trump a second term, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are urging Americans to head to the polls Tuesday as a chaotic election is set to near its end.

In two new digital videos released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday, both Biden and Harris are telling Americans that have not voted to make sure their voices are heard.

“Today is Election Day. The future of our country is going to hinge on who votes in the next few hours. So please, if you have to go out and vote, please vote. And vote as soon as possible,” Biden says in one of the videos.

“Today is Election Day, our last chance to choose once and for all a brighter future for our country and leadership that will restore the soul of our nation. And we are counting on you to put us over the finish line,” Harris says in the other.

The late push comes as a record number of Americans, nearly 100 million, have voted early this cycle, another way in which the coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 race and reshaped the electoral battlefield.

Both Biden and Harris were in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Monday, and the former vice president is set to visit his hometown of Scranton later Tuesday, while Harris will travel to Detroit, Michigan, to rally voters and boost turnout in another state key to the Democratic ticket’s chances of victory.

Nov 03, 7:01 am

Polls open in 13 states

The polls are opening in South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, District of Columbia, Delaware, Missouri, Louisiana and in several counties in Tennessee.

Nov 03, 6:30 am

Polls open in three states

The polls are opening in West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

Nov 03, 6:00 am

Polls open in eight states

The polls are opening in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Kentucky, Connecticut, Indiana and New Hampshire.



Nov 03, 5:38 am

ABC News interactive election map

Forecast if Trump or Biden will win the 2020 presidential election with ABC News’ interactive election map here.

Also, check out the final 2020 presidential election forecast, Senate forecast and House forecast from FiveThirtyEight.



Nov 03, 5:04 am

Polls open in Vermont and close in Guam

Polls are opening in Vermont and closing in Guam.

