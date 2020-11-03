Hurricane Eta grinds inland into Nicaragua; at least 3 dead


Posted on: November 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hurricane Eta is churning across northeast Nicaragua after making landfall with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hurricane Eta grinds inland into Nicaragua; at least 3 dead


Posted on: November 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hurricane Eta is churning across northeast Nicaragua after making landfall with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.