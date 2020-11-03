Hurricane Eta grinds inland into Nicaragua; at least 3 dead

Hurricane Eta is churning across northeast Nicaragua after making landfall with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hurricane Eta grinds inland into Nicaragua; at least 3 dead

Hurricane Eta is churning across northeast Nicaragua after making landfall with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused rivers to overflow