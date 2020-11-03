Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission says President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted the election
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission says President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted the election
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.