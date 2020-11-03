News outlets preach caution as first election results arrive

Media outlets are preaching patience as the first Election Day results in the hard-fought campaign between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden come in, even as it runs counter to their instincts

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

News outlets preach caution as first election results arrive

Media outlets are preaching patience as the first Election Day results in the hard-fought campaign between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden come in, even as it runs counter to their instincts