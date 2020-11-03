Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race


Posted on: November 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

People across Puerto Rico are awaiting final results following elections that saw long lines of voters and produced a tight gubernatorial race



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race


Posted on: November 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

People across Puerto Rico are awaiting final results following elections that saw long lines of voters and produced a tight gubernatorial race



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.