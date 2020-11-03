Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 4, the 309th day of 2020. There are 57 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 4, 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.

On this date:

In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.

In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.

In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

In 1985, to the shock and dismay of U-S officials, Soviet defector Vitaly Yurchenko announced he was returning to the…