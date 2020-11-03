Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece
