Two Shot In Michigan City At Separate Locations

Two were shot in Michigan City over the weekend at different locations. Saturday at about 11:00 P.M.; Michigan City Police Department officers were dispatched to Franciscan Health for a gunshot victim that arrived in the emergency room. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting allegedly occurred at a bar in Michigan City. This information was investigated and could not be corroborated. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. On Sunday November 1st at approximately 3:15 A.M.; MCPD Shift 3 Officers were dispatched to the Crown Food Mart located at 1302 E. Michigan Blvd. in reference to a large crowd of people gathering in the parking lot. As Patrol Units began to arrive, Officers heard several gunshots and saw several vehicles leaving the area. A crowd of approximately 15 people were still present in the gas station parking lot. As Officers began to investigate, Deputy Walker of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on Cleveland Avenue. Deputy Walker approached the vehicle and found a gunshot victim in the backseat. The driver was transporting the shooting victim to the hospital. La Porte County EMS was called and transported the 24-year-old male victim to Franciscan Health in Michigan City. Officers learned that the victim had been shot at or near Crown Food Mart. The MCPD Detective Bureau was contacted as Officers processed the scene and spoke to witnesses that were present. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. MCPD is currently investigating these incidents. No suspects are currently in custody. The shooting incidents are not believed to be related at this time. MCPD would ask anyone who may have witnessed or has surveillance/cell phone video of these incidents, to contact Corporal Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1074 or Corporal Marty Corley at Ext: 1073. MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.