Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4
Life in Vienna is returning to something like normal as Austrian authorities work to determine whether a 20-year-old man who fatally shot four people in what is being investigated as a terror attack had any accomplices
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4
Life in Vienna is returning to something like normal as Austrian authorities work to determine whether a 20-year-old man who fatally shot four people in what is being investigated as a terror attack had any accomplices
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.