David Duchovny talks about the election night rollercoaster, and getting political with new single

Ollie Millington/Redferns(LOS ANGELES) — Just like millions of other Americans, election day was an emotional rollercoaster ride for actor and musician David Duchovny.

The X-Files and Californication veteran told ABC Audio about his state of mind as the states’ votes are being tallied, and his new single, “Layin’ On The Tracks,” which he calls both “personal and political.”

“Well, I have to say, last night was dark, I felt really dismayed. It felt like 2016 all over again,” Duchovny tells ABC Audio. “And then when I woke up this morning, I was like…this is exactly what smart people said was going to happen.”

“They knew that Trump would have a lead from the ‘on the day’ vote, and just relax and count all the votes!” he explains. “And now that we’re doing that, I feel really good…just because I felt so bad thinking about four more years of that guy.”

However, Duchovny is pragmatic about the results. He admits. “Even if it turns out to be the case, at least I’ve got today to feel hopeful and like light…You know, Joe Biden being in there doesn’t make problems go away. But s***! It’s just it’s like a load off my chest just thinking that it’s possible.”

As for his single, Duchovny noted, “I’ve never written a song that was pointedly political like that…I suppose some songs are political just by their nature…this one [doesn’t] specifically name-check Trump, but it calls him out very specifically.”

While he adds that he doesn’t normally, “like to kind of tie my thing to a moment,” he pushed to release the song before November 3, “just because the song is different before the election than after…And I wanted the version before the election to have a chance.”

By Stephen Iervolino

