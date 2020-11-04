Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region


Posted on: November 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ethiopia’s prime minister has ordered the military to confront one of the country’s regional governments after it carried out a deadly attack on a military base overnight, saying “the last red line has been crossed."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region


Posted on: November 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ethiopia’s prime minister has ordered the military to confront one of the country’s regional governments after it carried out a deadly attack on a military base overnight, saying “the last red line has been crossed."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.