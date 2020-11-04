Ivory Coast’s Soro calls on military to disobey president

A prominent dissident who was blocked from running in Ivory Coast’s presidential election is now calling on the country’s military to disobey President Alassane Ouattara after he was allowed to win a controversial third term

