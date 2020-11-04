Marijuana legalization measures pass in 3 states

(WASHINGTON) — Three states across the country are the latest in the U.S. to legalize marijuana for both recreational and medical use.

A majority of New Jersey and Arizona voters voted yes on ballot measures that made recreational marijuana legal. In South Dakota, voters passed one of two marijuana legalization ballot measures, which legalized medical use.

The New Jersey state legislature will have to draft and pass legislation regarding the exact details on how the state will implement the new policy. The Arizona Department of Health Services will be responsible for adopting that state’s rules.

Eleven other states and the District of Columbia already allow for legal recreational marijuana use.

South Dakota has a second ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana, but the votes are still being counted. Montana has a recreational ballot measure, while Mississippi has a ballot initiative that would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

The results of the Montana and Mississippi initiatives were not immediately ready.

