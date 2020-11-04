Networks preach patience as election stretches past midnight
For weeks, media outlets warned a frazzled nation that it would have to be patient waiting for a decision in the bitter campaign between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Networks preach patience as election stretches past midnight
For weeks, media outlets warned a frazzled nation that it would have to be patient waiting for a decision in the bitter campaign between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.