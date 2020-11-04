Some areas protected as Formosa’s Louisiana work continues

A Taiwan-based company and opponents to plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have agreed that site preparation can continue except in wetlands and in five known or possible sites of enslaved people’s graves

