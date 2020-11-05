Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado
A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado
A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.