Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado


Posted on: November 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado


Posted on: November 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS