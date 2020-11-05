Hundreds march in Haiti after outrage over student’s murder


November 5th, 2020

Hundreds of protesters – many dressed in school uniforms – have marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital to demand answers after the kidnapping and murder of a young woman incensed the nation



