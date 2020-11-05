MCPD Suspends Inked Fingerprinting Service

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, MCPD is suspending its inked fingerprinting service effective immediately. This will NOT affect those that need fingerprinting for a pending handgun permit through Identigo.

MCPD says this decision was made in order to protect the health of the community that we serve as well as our valuable staff. Follow their Facebook page as they will post when they initiate this service again in the near future. The Records Division remains open for all of your other needs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.