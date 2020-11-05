Meryl Steep to honor Amal Clooney with Press Freedom Award

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TIFF(LOS ANGELES) — Meryl Streep isn’t a journalist but she supports them, which is why she’s lending her voice to the present Amal Clooney with the prestigious Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the 2020 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards.

Clooney, a 42-year-old human rights lawyer and activist, will receive the award for her work as counsel to many endangered journalists during the online ceremony on November 19.

“In times of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s journalists who are out there, gathering the facts and trying to help us make sense of it all,” Steep said. “By asking tough questions, and pursuing the truth at any cost, they are essential workers – serving the public and protecting democracy.”

The 71-year-old Oscar Award-winning actress added, “That’s why I’m proud to take part in this year’s International Press Freedom Awards, and to continue supporting the vital work of the Committee to Protect Journalists.”

In addition to Clooney’s award, the CPJ will honor four journalists from Bangladesh, Iran, Nigeria and Russia who have been arrested or prosecuted for their work.

According to their website, the Committee to Protect Journalists is “an independent, nonprofit organization” that promotes freedom of press across the globe and defends journalists’ right to report the news safely and without fear of retaliation.

The 2020 International Press Freedom Awards will be broadcast online on November 19 at 8 p.m. EST at www.ipfa2020.org, as well as, other major networks including ABC, NBC, and CBS.

By Danielle Long

