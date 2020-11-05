Politicians join Jimmy Kimmel for another round of "Mean Tweets"

BRIDGET BENNETT/30240120A/AFP via Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/WireImage, Alex Wong/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel figured we could all use a break from the exhausting election coverage, so on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! he presented a politics edition of “Mean Tweets.”

Here’s a sample:

“Bernie Sanders seems like the type of guy who’d return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour.”

The Vermont senator clarified, “Well, not quite, but I do hope that the workers of Walmart can eventually earn a living wage with decent benefits.”

“If Templeton the rat from Charlotte’s Web had a successful rat cousin he hated for being an unctuous slimeball, it would be Ted Cruz.”

“Andrew Yang has terrible hair and can’t be president. It’s not fair but it’s the truth.”

“Have you seen our current president’s hair?” was Yang’s answer.

“I’m not the kind of person who collects and stores cat piss, for starters, I don’t even any cats, but if I were, I guarantee it would take hulk-like strength to keep me from throwing collected stored, warmed-up cat piss into John Kasich’s face.”

“You’re kind of sick, aren’t you?” Replied Kasich.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s mean tweeter kept his short and sweet: “Mayor Pete looks like Howdy Doody if Howdy Doody was a f****** Narc.”

“Mike Bloomberg saying he’s running for president is like finding out Nickelback is playing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Joked Bloomberg, “I like Nickelback.”

Other recipients of “Mean Tweets” included Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Scaramucci, Al Franken and Adam Schiff.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on ABC.