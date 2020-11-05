Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots pregnant wife
Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots pregnant wife
Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.