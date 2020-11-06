BBC America celebrating Sean Connery with a James Bond marathon

Ursula Andress and Sean Connery in “Dr. No”/Danjaq, LLC and MGM. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The death of Sean Connery at 90 years old last weekend left fans shaken and stirred, so BBC America is celebrating his career with a marathon of his first three classic James Bond films today.

The action kicks off appropriately with Connery’s first appearance as 007, in the 1962 film Dr. No, airing at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. 1963’s From Russia with Love follows at 6 p.m., and 1964’s Goldfinger wraps the night up, starting at 8:30 p.m.

The network will re-air the three films on Sunday, November 29, before passing the Bond baton to Roger Moore in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s hit Goldeneye, and Daniel Craig’s first time in the tux, in 2006’s Casino Royale.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.