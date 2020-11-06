Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia
A towering crane using a heavy anchor chain like a saw has begun cutting apart a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast nearly 14 months ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia
A towering crane using a heavy anchor chain like a saw has begun cutting apart a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast nearly 14 months ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.