Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia


Posted on: November 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A towering crane using a heavy anchor chain like a saw has begun cutting apart a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast nearly 14 months ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia


Posted on: November 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A towering crane using a heavy anchor chain like a saw has begun cutting apart a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast nearly 14 months ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.