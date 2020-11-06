Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in capital

Police in Kabul say a bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV has exploded, killing the journalist and two other civilians

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in capital

Police in Kabul say a bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV has exploded, killing the journalist and two other civilians