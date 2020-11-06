Free virtual seminar explores the new PulmonX Zephyr Valve, a minimally invasive treatment for COPD

Franciscan Health will offer a free virtual seminar on a new, minimally invasive treatment for severe emphysema patients and those with certain types of COPD.

Franciscan Health is one of the few hospitals in Indiana to offer the PulmonX Zephyr® Valve. This FDA-approved device is used during a procedure that places tiny valves in the airways to block damaged areas of the lung, thereby causing that area to deflate and redirect air to the relatively healthier parts of the lungs. With air no longer trapped, pressure is lifted off the diaphragm, making breathing easier.

“PulmonX Zephyr Valve: Breathing Easier with New Advancements in COPD” will be an online seminar at 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18. While the event is free, registration is required by Monday, Nov. 16 at FranciscanHealth.org/events.