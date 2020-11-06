German police raid homes of people linked to Vienna attacker
German police have raided the homes and businesses of four people linked to the Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly attack in Vienna this week
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
German police raid homes of people linked to Vienna attacker
German police have raided the homes and businesses of four people linked to the Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly attack in Vienna this week
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.