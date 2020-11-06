German police raid homes of people linked to Vienna attacker


Posted on: November 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

German police have raided the homes and businesses of four people linked to the Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly attack in Vienna this week



