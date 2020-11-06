Rotary Club Of Michigan City Awards
WIMS congratulates Michigan City Area Schools Coolspring teacher Angie Dydo and MCHS junior Lance Corporal Emily Pacheco on their award earlier yesterday from The Rotary Club of Michigan City.
WIMS also congratulates:
Police Officer of the Year (co-recipients)
Lt. Tim Richardson and Sgt. Jeff Piotrowski of the Michigan City Police Department, nominated by Chief Dion Campbell
Firefighter of the Year
Brad Kreighbaum of the Michigan City Fire Department, nominated by Chief Craig Krivak
Teacher of the Year
Angie Dydo, teacher at Coolspring Elementary School, nominated by principal Kim Palmer
Michigan City High School JROTC Student of the Year
Cadet Emily Pacheco, nominated by Major tom McGrath
Deputy of the Year
Deputy Paul Adams of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, nominated by Chief Deputy Ron Heeg.
