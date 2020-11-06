Rotary Club Of Michigan City Awards

WIMS congratulates Michigan City Area Schools Coolspring teacher Angie Dydo and MCHS junior Lance Corporal Emily Pacheco on their award earlier yesterday from The Rotary Club of Michigan City.

WIMS also congratulates:

Police Officer of the Year (co-recipients)

Lt. Tim Richardson and Sgt. Jeff Piotrowski of the Michigan City Police Department, nominated by Chief Dion Campbell

Firefighter of the Year

Brad Kreighbaum of the Michigan City Fire Department, nominated by Chief Craig Krivak

Teacher of the Year

Angie Dydo, teacher at Coolspring Elementary School, nominated by principal Kim Palmer

Michigan City High School JROTC Student of the Year

Cadet Emily Pacheco, nominated by Major tom McGrath

Deputy of the Year

Deputy Paul Adams of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, nominated by Chief Deputy Ron Heeg.