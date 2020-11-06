UK, EU leaders to discuss state of post-Brexit trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Union’s executive arm are set to speak by telephone to assess the state of post-Brexit trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union

