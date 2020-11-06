Upcoming Red Cross Blood Drives And Information

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last. Check out the WIMS facebook page for dates and locations.

La Porte County:

La Porte

11/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laporte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W R 2

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street

11/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laporte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W R 2

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Laporte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN ST Road 2

11/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hamon Gray, American Legion Post 83, 228 E Lincolnway

Rolling Prairie

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East

Porter County:

Chesterton

11/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive

Hebron

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St.

11/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 N. Main Street

Portage

11/20/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road

11/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.

Porter

11/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Yost Elementary, 100 W Beam St

Valparaiso

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 East Lincolnway

11/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Recovery Connection, 505 Don Hovey Dr.

11/22/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso Street

Starke County:

North Judson

11/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., English Lake Church, 2750 S. 650 W