US sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian leader
The U.S. Treasury says it has imposed sanctions on Lebanon’s former foreign minister and a leading Christian political ally of the militant Hezbollah group
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
US sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian leader
The U.S. Treasury says it has imposed sanctions on Lebanon’s former foreign minister and a leading Christian political ally of the militant Hezbollah group
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.