US sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian leader

The U.S. Treasury says it has imposed sanctions on Lebanon’s former foreign minister and a leading Christian political ally of the militant Hezbollah group

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian leader

The U.S. Treasury says it has imposed sanctions on Lebanon’s former foreign minister and a leading Christian political ally of the militant Hezbollah group