AG Curtis Hill: Indiana has won case against Wildlife in Need

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Friday that a court’s default judgment against Wildlife in Need should demonstrate to all nonprofit organizations that they must use donations for their intended purposes and cannot misrepresent their activities to would-be donors.

Last week, a Marion Superior Court judge affirmed that the state’s allegations against Wildlife in Need are correct and ruled that the organization is now officially dissolved.

Attorney General Hill sued Wildlife in Need in February over owner Timothy Stark’s misrepresentations of the nonprofit organization’s activities. He alleged that for years, Stark embezzled the nonprofit’s assets for his own purposes. The lawsuit sought the return of those embezzled assets and Wildlife in Need’s dissolution.