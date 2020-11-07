FSSA Announces Pilot Programs Designed To Treat Hoosiers Involved In The Justice System

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction Friday announced a series of pilot programs designed to increase access to mental health care for inmates in Indiana county jails.

The pilot programs will focus on individuals found incompetent to stand trial who are awaiting placement in the state psychiatric hospital network. Currently and historically in Indiana, these individuals are forced to await the availability of a bed in a state psychiatric hospital before they can receive the competency restoration services required by law. DMHA’s pilot programs will work with a variety of partners to provide these services in three new, and different settings: jails, the community, and private inpatient psychiatric settings.