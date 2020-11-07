Indiana DOR Reports Tax Scam

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) would like to alert all Hoosiers of a tax scam reported by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This scam is sent through text message and is trying to trick individuals into providing personal information in order to receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

The scam text message reads:

“You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …” The text includes a link to a fake web address.

The IRS has advised people who receive this text scam to take a screen shot of the text message and then include the screenshot in an email to [email protected] with the following information:

-Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

-The number that appeared on their Caller ID

-The number that received the text message

More information in regards to the scam can be found on the IRS website.