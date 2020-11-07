Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan
Pakistan’s counterterrorism police say they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Police kill 2 militants, seize weapons in eastern Pakistan
Pakistan’s counterterrorism police say they killed two militants belong to an al-Qaeda subcontinent chapter in an overnight operation in eastern Punjab province
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.