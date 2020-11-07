Turkey replaces central bank head as lira sees record lows


Posted on: November 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the head of the country’s central bank following a period of high inflation and record lows for the lira



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey replaces central bank head as lira sees record lows


Posted on: November 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the head of the country’s central bank following a period of high inflation and record lows for the lira



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.