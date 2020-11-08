New leftist leader takes office in Boliva

New leftist President Luis Arce has taken office in Bolivia, bitterly criticizing last year’s ouster of his mentor, former leader Evo Morales, and branding the conservative interim administration that followed as “brutal.”

