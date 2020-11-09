Cindy McCain says she’s ‘grateful’ Biden, Harris are working on COVID-19 plan

iStock/OlegAlbinskyBY: JOANNE ROSA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cindy McCain said on The View Monday that one way former Vice President Joe Biden has already proved himself the right person to be president of the United States is by forming his own coronavirus task force.

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States after becoming the apparent winner of his home state of Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency. As part of his transition, he’s announced ambitious plans to designate several public health and government experts to help turn around the virus’ hold on the country.

As of Sunday, more than 237,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and the country saw a record 128,000 cases Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain and mother of The View’s co-host Meghan McCain, has commended Biden’s character and ability to work across the aisle as her late husband did, but most recently, she praised his plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

When co-host Sunny Hostin asked what the Biden administration can do “right off the bat” to prove he’s the right person to run the country, Cindy McCain said he’s already proving himself by putting together his own task force. She said Trump’s administration not only failed to pay attention to the seriousness of the novel virus but that the administration “kind of blew it off” as well.

“I’m grateful that it makes me feel good and safe to know that my next president will have my back on this COVID pandemic,” Cindy McCain said.

McCain crossed party lines in September to endorse Biden in the presidential election.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost,” she said in a tweet on Sept. 22. “There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden.”

Arizona was one of several battleground states during the tumultuous campaign. In 2016, Trump won the state by just over three percentage points. By Monday afternoon, there still was not enough information to project a winner in the state, although Biden was in the lead by less than 20,000.

On The View Monday, Cindy McCain also spoke to Trump’s refusal to concede that he lost reelection.

“I would hope that our president would do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That’s what’s good for the country,” she said, adding that he should urge Republicans to “help support this president in a new administration and do what’s right for the country, not what’s right for our party.”

Cindy McCain spoke out about her decision to endorse Biden during her October appearance on “The View,” saying she made the move because, “like many Americans, [I] want a country that’s more civil, that has a leader that not only has a plan for not just COVID but a plan for the country to dig it out of this mess.”

Cindy McCain added that “more importantly,” she wants a leader that “respects our troops … our men and women who serve.”

McCain, whose two sons both served in the military, said “I just do not believe that my two sons are ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,'” referring to a report in The Atlantic in which anonymous sources alleged that President Donald Trump made these comments toward fallen U.S. service members.

Trump has denied these accusations.

Although McCain said “there were a lot of reasons” to back Biden, “the culminating portion” came from Trump’s alleged comments.

“I really believe that Joe can put us on the right track,” she went on to say. “Something’s gotta put us back on the right track, and I believe both Joe and Kamala can do that.”

