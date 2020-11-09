Firebrand Indonesian cleric returns from 3-year Saudi exile
Thousands of followers of a firebrand cleric joyfully have welcomed him at an Indonesian airport as he returned home from a 3-year exile in Saudi Arabia after criminal charges including a pornography case were dropped
