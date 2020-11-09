Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta

Cities in South Florida mopped up after Tropical Storm Eta flooded some urban areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with water that didn’t drain for hours

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta

Cities in South Florida mopped up after Tropical Storm Eta flooded some urban areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with water that didn’t drain for hours