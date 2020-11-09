Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — As some had predicted, President Donald Trump on Monday fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in a tweet.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. …Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump tweeted.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

The move comes just days after Trump lost reelection and when he was expected to purge top members of his administration with whom he he had long been unhappy.

Trump was displeased that Esper had opposed using active duty military under the Insurrection Act to deal with the George Floyd protests, as the president had threatened to order.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.