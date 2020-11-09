United Way of LaPorte County and Food Bank of Northern Indiana facilitate a food giveaway Tuesday November 10

Tuesday, November 10, 2020, United Way will facilitate a food giveaway event for Food Bank of Northern Indiana at the Marquette Mall. These events have been instrumental in helping our community battle food insecurity with FRESH healthy food delivered right to your car. To ensure these critical services continue, United Way has partnered with Food Bank of Northern Indiana to provide financial resources. In front of the old Carson’s store, from 10-12 (or until supplies run out), volunteers from CCH and from the community will load your trunks with fresh perishables as well as dry goods. Please enter the Mall from St. Johns Road and follow the directions from Emergency Management. If more than one family is represented in the car, ID’s will need to be provided. Come early, see you there. See flyer for more details. GOD BLESS FOOD BANK OF NORTHERN INDIANA/UNITED WAY/CCH/COMMUNITY/TEAM.