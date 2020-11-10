Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid virus surge


Posted on: November 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Jordanians have begun voting to elect a new parliament in the country that’s long been a close Western ally in a volatile region and is now struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid virus surge


Posted on: November 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Jordanians have begun voting to elect a new parliament in the country that’s long been a close Western ally in a volatile region and is now struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.