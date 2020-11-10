La Porte will hold virtual Veterans Day service

La Porte’s Veterans Day service will be held online this year, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our area, we decided we could not gather for our traditional ceremony at the Civic Auditorium,” Dermody said. “However, our teams put their heads together to find a way to still honor our veterans with a virtual service. After all they have sacrificed, they deserve recognition, and we are so glad we found a way to make it work.”

Dermody said his team partnered with local veterans’ groups to pre-record the service. Despite the challenges of being unable to gather in person, the service still features the musical performances of LPHS students and remarks from guest speaker U.S. Senator Todd Young.

The video service will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the City of La Porte’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The ceremony will also be aired on ALCO TV’s Channel 99 at 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.