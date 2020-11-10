MCPD: Five Illegally Possessed Firearms Seized in Eight Days

Michigan City Police say they Seized five illegally possessed firearms in eight days. On Halloween, an officer was dispatched to the 100 West Block of Fulton Street for a report of a subject pointing a firearm. The officer arrived and located the vehicle and suspect believed to be involved. The suspect, 29 year old Charles Pheal, of Michigan City was found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen. Pheal was placed under arrest for Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm without a Permit.

On Tuesday November 3rd, an officer was in the area of East Michigan Blvd. and Ashland Ave. when he observed a vehicle that was being driven by a subject that had an active arrest warrant. The vehicle was stopped in the 200 Block of South Porter Street and the driver, 18 year old Marquaivion Holmes, of Michigan City was arrested on an active warrant for Possession of a Firearm without a Permit. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and a search revealed a firearm. Nineteen year old Jarese Terrell Bishop, of Michigan City was arrested for Carrying a Handgun without a License.

Later in the evening, an officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle at East Michigan Blvd. and 4th Street for failing to signal a lane change and a loud music ordinance violation. Corporal Oberle identified the driver as 36 year old Leslie T. Lister, of Michigan City. Another officer and K9 Axel arrived, and a free air sniff was conducted on the vehicle. Axel positively alerted on the vehicle at which time the vehicle was searched. During this search, Officers located suspected narcotics and a firearm. Lister was subsequently charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle Having Never Received a License, and Possession of Marijuana.