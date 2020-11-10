Michigan City Firefighters Investigation
The Indiana State Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred on November 5th, at the home of a Michigan City firefighter, while a group of firefighters were off duty. Mayor Parry has released both the Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief from their duties, in part due to their handling of this incident. The Mayor will be announcing future leadership of the Michigan City Fire Department in the upcoming days.
