Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving


Posted on: November 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving


Posted on: November 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.