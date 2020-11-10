Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion U.S. arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest $3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components

