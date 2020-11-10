Tayshia Adams reveals she was hesitant to become ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC/Kwaku Alston(LOS ANGELES) — It’s a fresh start for The Bachelorette as Tayshia Adams takes over tonight.

The restart comes after this season’s original Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, dramatically found love and became engaged to contestant Dale Moss within the first three episodes of the show.

Now, it’s Tayshia’s turn, however, she tells ABC Audio that she didn’t immediately jump at the opportunity to become the new lead.

“I was a little hesitant just because, like, ‘OK, why now? Is this really going to happen?'” she explains. “I’m not going to put myself in this position again in case it doesn’t work out.”

“Also, it kind of made me nervous that, you know, the guys were already dating Clare and will they be accepting of me?” she adds. “And there are some things that I was worried about, but I definitely got clarity on.”

Tayshia, 30, first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and later on Bachelor In Paradise.

This time around, though, she holds the reigns as The Bachelorette and shares that fans can expect to see love, laughter, and, of course, drama as they watch her journey.

“I mean, it’s The Bachelorette. Of course, there’s drama,” she admits. “You’ll see that there are a lot of men that are not only attractive, but there’s a lot of depth to them and they really give it their all. There is some drama between them, but what’s the show without it?”

“But there’s some amazing relationships that form,” she continues. “And you might cry, you get a good laugh, you’re going to have all the feels.”

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8PM ET on ABC.