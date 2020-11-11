German experts see economy shrinking 5.1% this year

The German government’s panel of independent economic advisers is predicting that the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, will shrink by 5.1% this year — a somewhat more optimistic forecast than one made recently by ministers

